In 2024 ADMS Sathi or Bounce Infinity E1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
ADMS Sathi Price starts at Rs. 99,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 93,386 (ex-showroom price).
The range of Sathi up to 80-100 km/charge and the E1 has a range of up to 85 km/charge.
Sathi vs E1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sathi
|E1
|Brand
|ADMS
|Bounce Infinity
|Price
|₹ 99,000
|₹ 93,386
|Range
|80-100 km/charge
|85 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hrs.
|4 Hrs