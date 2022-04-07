Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesSathi vs E1

ADMS Sathi vs Bounce Infinity E1

In 2024 ADMS Sathi or Bounce Infinity E1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving

Sathi vs E1 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sathi E1
BrandADMSBounce Infinity
Price₹ 99,000₹ 93,386
Range80-100 km/charge85 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-8 Hrs.4 Hrs
...Read More

Filters
Sathi
ADMS Sathi
STD
₹99,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
E1
Bounce Infinity E1
STD
₹93,386*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continious Power
1200-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W1500 w
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Emission Type
bs6-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hrs.4 Hrs
Charging at Home
YesYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,03,07297,518
Ex-Showroom Price
99,00093,386
RTO
00
Insurance
4,0724,132
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2152,096

Trending bikes

  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Deliveries of the new Bounce Infinity E1 are set to begin from April 18th.&nbsp;
    Bounce Infinity E1 production starts, deliveries from April 18
    7 Apr 2022
    Here, are top four electric two-wheelers of 2022.
    Goodbye 2022: Top electric two-wheelers launched in 2022
    24 Dec 2022
    Bounce Infinity takes the battery swapping approach to a whole new level with the introduction of its battery as a service option.
    Bounce Infinity E1 electric scooter test rides start in these Indian cities
    9 Mar 2022
    Bengaluru-based EV maker Bounce Infinity to launch its electric scooters on online shopping portal Flipkart on July 22.
    Bounce Infinity to launch E1 e-scooter for sale on Flipkart from today
    22 Jul 2022
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Bounce Infinity electric scooter has been launched in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>36,000 without the battery pack.
    Bounce Infinity electric scooter: First Look
    3 Dec 2021
    View all
     