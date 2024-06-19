In 2026 ADMS Sathi or Bajaj Pulsar 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS Sathi Price starts at Rs. 99,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Pulsar 150 engine makes power & torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. Sathi has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl.
Sathi vs Pulsar 150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sathi
|Pulsar 150
|Brand
|ADMS
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 99,000
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|Range
|80-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|47.5 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149.5 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hrs.
|-