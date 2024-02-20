In 2024 ADMS Rame or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 ADMS Rame or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS Rame Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. Rame has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl. Rame vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rame Fz-fi v3 Brand ADMS Yamaha Price ₹ 1.25 Lakhs ₹ 1.17 Lakhs Range 100 km/charge - Mileage - 49.30 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 149 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 4-8 Hrs. -