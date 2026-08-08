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ADMS Rame vs Suzuki Intruder

In 2026 ADMS Rame or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS Rame Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Intruder engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. Rame has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Rame vs Intruder Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rame Intruder
BrandADMSSuzuki
Price₹ 1.25 Lakhs₹ 1.21 Lakhs
Range100 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.16 kWh-
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-8 Hrs.-

Filters
Rame
ADMS Rame
Standard
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
BS6
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Alloy
Range
100 km
Max Speed
70-120 kmph
Continious Power
4000-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Features
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.16 kWh12 V, 3 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,29,6971,48,990
Ex-Showroom Price
1,25,0001,26,500
RTO
013,626
Insurance
4,6978,664
Accessories Charges
0200
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7873,202

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