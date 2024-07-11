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ADMS Rame vs Revolt Motors RV400

In 2026 ADMS Rame or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. ADMS Rame Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Rame up to 100 km/charge and the RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours.
Rame vs RV400 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rame Rv400
BrandADMSRevolt Motors
Price₹ 1.25 Lakhs₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Range100 km/charge150 km/charge
Battery Capacity2.16 kWh-
Charging Time4-8 Hrs.3 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
Rame
ADMS Rame
Standard
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Range
100 km150 km
Max Speed
70-120 kmph85 kmph
Continious Power
4000-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start
Motor Power
2 kW3000 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Features
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hrs.3 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging at Home
YesYes
Battery Capacity
2.16 kWh-
Tail Light
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,29,6971,45,721
Ex-Showroom Price
1,25,0001,39,950
RTO
00
Insurance
4,6975,771
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7873,132

RV400 Comparison with other bikes

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