In 2026 ADMS Rame or Odysse Electric Evoqis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. ADMS Rame Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric Evoqis Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Rame up to 100 km/charge and the Evoqis has a range of up to 90-140 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis in 2 colours.
Rame vs Evoqis Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rame
|Evoqis
|Brand
|ADMS
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|₹ 1.18 Lakhs
|Range
|100 km/charge
|90-140 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|2.16 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hrs.
|6 Hours