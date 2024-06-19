In 2026 ADMS Rame or Bajaj Pulsar 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS Rame Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Pulsar 150 engine makes power & torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. Rame has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl.
Rame vs Pulsar 150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rame
|Pulsar 150
|Brand
|ADMS
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|47.5 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.16 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149.5 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hrs.
|-