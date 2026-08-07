In 2026 ADMS Rame or Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS Rame Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power & torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. Rame has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl.
Rame vs Avenger Cruise 220 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rame
|Avenger cruise 220
|Brand
|ADMS
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|₹ 1.37 Lakhs
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|40.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.16 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|220 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hrs.
|-