In 2026 ADMS Rame or Aprilia SXR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS Rame Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Aprilia SXR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SXR 125 engine makes power & torque 9.61 PS PS & 10.19 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 125 in 4 colours. Rame has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The SXR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Rame vs SXR 125 Comparison