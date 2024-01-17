Saved Articles

ADMS Racer vs Yamaha FZS 25

In 2024 ADMS Racer or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Racer vs FZS 25 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Racer Fzs 25
BrandADMSYamaha
Price₹ 1.1 Lakhs₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Range100-150 km/charge-
Mileage-40 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-249 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-8 Hrs.-
...Read More

Racer
ADMS Racer
STD
₹1.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continious Power
2500-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1.2 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,14,2501,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,10,0001,39,300
RTO
011,674
Insurance
4,25010,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4553,546

