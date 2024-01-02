Saved Articles

ADMS Racer vs Vespa SXL 150

In 2024 ADMS Racer or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Racer vs SXL 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Racer Sxl 150
BrandADMSVespa
Price₹ 1.1 Lakhs₹ 1.51 Lakhs
Range100-150 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149.5 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-8 Hrs.-
Racer
ADMS Racer
STD
₹1.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
SXL 150
Vespa SXL 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continious Power
2500-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1.2 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,14,2501,68,394
Ex-Showroom Price
1,10,0001,48,779
RTO
011,902
Insurance
4,2507,713
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4553,619

