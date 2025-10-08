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ADMS Racer vs Suzuki Gixxer SF

In 2026 ADMS Racer or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Gixxer SF engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours. Racer has a range of up to 100-150 km/charge. The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Racer vs Gixxer SF Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Racer Gixxer sf
BrandADMSSuzuki
Price₹ 1.1 Lakhs₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Range100-150 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.16 kWh-
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-8 Hrs.-

Filters
Racer
ADMS Racer
STD
₹1.10 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Gixxer SF
Suzuki Gixxer SF
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Range
100-150 km-
Continious Power
2500-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1.2 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Features
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.16 kWh12V / 3 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,14,2501,60,875
Ex-Showroom Price
1,10,0001,35,129
RTO
012,928
Insurance
4,25012,818
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4553,457

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