Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesRacer vs Avenis

ADMS Racer vs Suzuki Avenis

In 2024 ADMS Racer or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

Racer vs Avenis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Racer Avenis
BrandADMSSuzuki
Price₹ 1.1 Lakhs₹ 86,700
Range100-150 km/charge-
Mileage-55.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-8 Hrs.-
...Read More

Filters
Racer
ADMS Racer
STD
₹1.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Sporty Ride Connect Edition
₹86,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continious Power
2500-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1.2 kW-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,14,2501,02,325
Ex-Showroom Price
1,10,00086,700
RTO
08,966
Insurance
4,2506,659
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4552,199

Trending bikes

  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The Ola Adventure concept could be christened the M1 Adventure upon launch scheduled in 2024
    Ola Electric trademarks M1 Cruiser, M1 Adventure & M1 Cyber Racer e-motorcycle names
    24 Aug 2023
    The Zontes GK350 has a neo-retro design whereas the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 has a retro cafe racer design.
    Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 vs Zontes GK350: Check price, specs and features
    3 May 2023
    Neev Motorcycles made cosmetic as well as mechanical changes to this Royal Enfield Continental GT 650.
    This customized Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 will grab your attention
    8 Apr 2023
    The Honda WR-V Racer edition is a one-off creation and brings sporty look to the subcompact SUV
    GIIAS 2023: Sportier new-gen Honda WR-V Racer edition showcased in Indonesia
    17 Aug 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
    11 Jul 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
    5 Jul 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV will be launched in first week of June. The carmaker has already garnered more than 30,000 bookings since unveiling in January.
    Jimny SUV to launch in June: Can it be another blockbuster from Maruti Suzuki?
    23 May 2023
    View all
     