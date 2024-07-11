In 2026 ADMS Racer or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. ADMS Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Racer up to 100-150 km/charge and the RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours.
Racer vs RV400 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Racer
|Rv400
|Brand
|ADMS
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.1 Lakhs
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Range
|100-150 km/charge
|150 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|2.16 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hrs.
|3 Hours 30 Minutes