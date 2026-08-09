In 2026 ADMS Racer or Odysse Electric Evoqis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. ADMS Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric Evoqis Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Racer up to 100-150 km/charge and the Evoqis has a range of up to 90-140 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis in 2 colours.
Racer vs Evoqis Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Racer
|Evoqis
|Brand
|ADMS
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 1.1 Lakhs
|₹ 1.18 Lakhs
|Range
|100-150 km/charge
|90-140 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|2.16 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hrs.
|6 Hours