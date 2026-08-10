In 2026 ADMS Racer or Komaki MX3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. ADMS Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki MX3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Racer up to 100-150 km/charge and the MX3 has a range of up to 85-100 km/charge. Komaki offers the MX3 in 1 colour.
Racer vs MX3 Comparison