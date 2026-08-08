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ADMS Racer vs Hero Lectro EHX20

In 2026 ADMS Racer or Hero Lectro EHX20 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. ADMS Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Racer up to 100-150 km/charge and the EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour.
Racer vs EHX20 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Racer Ehx20
BrandADMSHero Lectro
Price₹ 1.1 Lakhs₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Range100-150 km/charge60-80 km/charge
Battery Capacity2.16 kWh36 V
Charging Time4-8 Hrs.-

Filters
Racer
ADMS Racer
STD
₹1.10 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
EHX20
Hero Lectro EHX20
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Range
100-150 km
Continious Power
2500
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
1.2 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric
Emission Type
bs6
Features
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Capacity
2.16 kWh36 V, 10.9 Ah
Tail Light
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,14,2502,70,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,10,0001,35,000
RTO
01,35,000
Insurance
4,2500
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4555,803

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