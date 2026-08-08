In 2026 ADMS Racer or Hero Lectro EHX20 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. ADMS Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Racer up to 100-150 km/charge and the EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour.
Racer vs EHX20 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Racer
|Ehx20
|Brand
|ADMS
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 1.1 Lakhs
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|Range
|100-150 km/charge
|60-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|2.16 kWh
|36 V
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hrs.
|-