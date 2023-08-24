In 2024 ADMS Racer or Bounce Infinity E1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving
In 2024 ADMS Racer or Bounce Infinity E1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
ADMS Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 93,386 (ex-showroom price).
The range of Racer up to 100-150 km/charge and the E1 has a range of up to 85 km/charge.
Racer vs E1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Racer
|E1
|Brand
|ADMS
|Bounce Infinity
|Price
|₹ 1.1 Lakhs
|₹ 93,386
|Range
|100-150 km/charge
|85 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hrs.
|4 Hrs