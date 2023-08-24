Saved Articles

ADMS Racer vs Bounce Infinity E1

In 2024 ADMS Racer or Bounce Infinity E1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving

Racer vs E1 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Racer E1
BrandADMSBounce Infinity
Price₹ 1.1 Lakhs₹ 93,386
Range100-150 km/charge85 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-8 Hrs.4 Hrs
Racer
ADMS Racer
STD
₹1.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
E1
Bounce Infinity E1
STD
₹93,386*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continious Power
2500-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1.2 kW1500 w
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Emission Type
bs6-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hrs.4 Hrs
Charging at Home
YesYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,14,25097,518
Ex-Showroom Price
1,10,00093,386
RTO
00
Insurance
4,2504,132
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4552,096

