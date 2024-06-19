In 2026 ADMS Racer or Bajaj Pulsar 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Pulsar 150 engine makes power & torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. Racer has a range of up to 100-150 km/charge. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl.
Racer vs Pulsar 150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Racer
|Pulsar 150
|Brand
|ADMS
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 1.1 Lakhs
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|Range
|100-150 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|47.5 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.16 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149.5 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hrs.
|-