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HomeCompare BikesRacer vs SXR 160 [2020-2026]

ADMS Racer vs Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026]

In 2026 ADMS Racer or Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, SXR 160 [2020-2026] engine makes power & torque 11.09 PS PS & 12.13 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 160 [2020-2026] in 4 colours. Racer has a range of up to 100-150 km/charge. The SXR 160 [2020-2026] mileage is around 35 kmpl.
Racer vs SXR 160 [2020-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Racer Sxr 160 [2020-2026]
BrandADMSAprilia
Price₹ 1.1 Lakhs₹ 1.32 Lakhs
Range100-150 km/charge-
Mileage-35 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.16 kWh-
Engine Capacity-160 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-8 Hrs.-

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Racer
ADMS Racer
STD
₹1.10 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
SXR 160 [2020-2026]
Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026]
STD
₹1.32 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Range
100-150 km-
Continious Power
2500-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1.2 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Features
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.16 kWh-
Tail Light
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,14,2501,53,660
Ex-Showroom Price
1,10,0001,32,174
RTO
010,573
Insurance
4,25010,913
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4553,302

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