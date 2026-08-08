In 2026 ADMS Racer or Aprilia SR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SR 160 engine makes power & torque 11.27 PS PS & 13.44 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. Racer has a range of up to 100-150 km/charge. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl.
Racer vs SR 160 Comparison