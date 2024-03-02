In 2024 ADMS Mantra or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 ADMS Mantra or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. ADMS Mantra Price starts at Rs. 98,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Electric Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Mantra up to 60-100 km/charge and the iQube Electric has a range of up to 100 km/charge. TVS offers the iQube Electric in 1 colour. Mantra vs iQube Electric Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mantra Iqube electric Brand ADMS TVS Price ₹ 98,000 ₹ 1.17 Lakhs Range 60-100 km/charge 100 km/charge Battery Capacity - - Charging Time 4-8 Hrs. 5 Hours