In 2024 ADMS Mantra or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
ADMS Mantra Price starts at Rs. 98,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 13.85 Nm PS & 16.04 PS respectively.
TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours.
Mantra has a range of up to 60-100 km/charge.
The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Mantra vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Mantra
|Apache rtr 160
|Brand
|ADMS
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 98,000
|₹ 1.19 Lakhs
|Range
|60-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|47 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|159.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hrs.
|-