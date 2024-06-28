In 2024 ADMS Mantra or Trinity Motors Friend choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. ADMS Mantra Price starts at Rs. 98,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Friend Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Mantra up to 60-100 km/charge and the Friend has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Mantra vs Friend Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Mantra
|Friend
|Brand
|ADMS
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 98,000
|₹ 1.04 Lakhs
|Range
|60-100 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hrs.
|3-5 Hrs.