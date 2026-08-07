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ADMS Mantra vs Suzuki Access 125

In 2026 ADMS Mantra or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS Mantra Price starts at Rs. 57,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. Mantra has a range of up to 60-100 km/charge. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Mantra vs Access 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mantra Access 125
BrandADMSSuzuki
Price₹ 57,999₹ 77,684
Range60-100 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.25 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-8 Hours-

Filters
Mantra
ADMS Mantra
STD
₹57,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Access 125
Suzuki Access 125
STD
₹77,684*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyCast
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
60-100 km-
Max Speed
60 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
2.5 kW8.42 PS @ 6500 rpm
Continuous Power
1.0 kW-
Continious Power
1000-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1.2 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Shock AbsorberTelescopic
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Keyless Entry, Floor Matt - 135 mm-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
1.25 kWh12V / 4Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
61,40693,375
Ex-Showroom Price
57,99977,284
RTO
09,752
Insurance
3,4076,339
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3192,006

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