In 2026 ADMS Mantra or Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. ADMS Mantra Price starts at Rs. 57,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Mantra up to 60-100 km/charge and the Hawk has a range of up to 70-170 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours.
Mantra vs Hawk Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Mantra
|Hawk
|Brand
|ADMS
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 57,999
|₹ 73,999
|Range
|60-100 km/charge
|70-170 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.25 kWh
|28 Ah
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hours
|-