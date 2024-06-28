HT Auto
ADMS Mantra vs BattRE Electric Mobility Storie

In 2024 ADMS Mantra or BattRE Electric Mobility Storie choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. ADMS Mantra Price starts at Rs. 98,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Mantra up to 60-100 km/charge and the Storie has a range of up to 103-132 km/charge.
Mantra vs Storie Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mantra Storie
BrandADMSBattRE Electric Mobility
Price₹ 98,000₹ 94,999
Range60-100 km/charge103-132 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-8 Hrs.-

Specification
Continious Power
1000-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySteel
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Keyless Entry, Floor Matt - 135 mm-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh2.3 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,02,05699,160
Ex-Showroom Price
98,00094,999
RTO
00
Insurance
4,0564,161
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1932,131

