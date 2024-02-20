In 2024 ADMS Mantra or Bajaj Pulsar F250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 ADMS Mantra or Bajaj Pulsar F250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS Mantra Price starts at Rs. 98,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar F250 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Pulsar F250 engine makes power & torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Mantra has a range of up to 60-100 km/charge. The Pulsar F250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. Mantra vs Pulsar F250 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mantra Pulsar f250 Brand ADMS Bajaj Price ₹ 98,000 ₹ 1.41 Lakhs Range 60-100 km/charge - Mileage - 39.0 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 249 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 4-8 Hrs. -