In 2024 ADMS Mantra or Bajaj CT 125X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS Mantra Price starts at Rs. 98,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, CT 125X engine makes power & torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Mantra has a range of up to 60-100 km/charge. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl.
Mantra vs CT 125X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mantra Ct 125x
BrandADMSBajaj
Price₹ 98,000₹ 74,016
Range60-100 km/charge-
Mileage-59.6 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124.4 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-8 Hrs.-

Mantra
ADMS Mantra
STD
₹98,000*
*Ex-showroom price
CT 125X
Bajaj CT 125X
Drum
₹74,016*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Continious Power
1000-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Keyless Entry, Floor Matt - 135 mmShifting - All down, Seat - Quilted with TM foam, Total Seat Length - 700 mm, Rubber Tank Pads
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHelogen
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,02,05686,853
Ex-Showroom Price
98,00074,016
RTO
06,451
Insurance
4,0566,386
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1931,866

