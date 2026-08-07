In 2026 ADMS Mantra or Aprilia SXR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS Mantra Price starts at Rs. 57,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Aprilia SXR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SXR 125 engine makes power & torque 9.61 PS PS & 10.19 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 125 in 4 colours. Mantra has a range of up to 60-100 km/charge. The SXR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Mantra vs SXR 125 Comparison