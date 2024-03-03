In 2024 ADMS Maevel or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
ADMS Maevel Price starts at Rs. 97,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 84,730 (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively.
Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours.
Maevel has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge.
The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Maevel vs RayZR 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maevel
|Rayzr 125
|Brand
|ADMS
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 97,000
|₹ 84,730
|Range
|70-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|71.33 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|-