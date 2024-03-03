In 2024 ADMS Maevel or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
ADMS Maevel Price starts at Rs. 97,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 76,000 (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively.
Maevel has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge.
The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
Maevel vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maevel
|Jupiter 125
|Brand
|ADMS
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 97,000
|₹ 76,000
|Range
|70-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|57.27 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|-