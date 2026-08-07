In 2026 ADMS Maevel or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS Maevel Price starts at Rs. 97,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Maevel has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Maevel vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maevel
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Brand
|ADMS
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 97,000
|₹ 88,376
|Range
|70-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|48 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.25 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|-