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ADMS Maevel vs Honda Livo

In 2026 ADMS Maevel or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS Maevel Price starts at Rs. 97,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm respectively. Maevel has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Maevel vs Livo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Maevel Livo
BrandADMSHonda
Price₹ 97,000₹ 81,651
Range70-100 km/charge-
Mileage-70 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.25 kWh-
Engine Capacity-109.51 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3-4 Hrs.-

Filters
Maevel
ADMS Maevel
STD
₹97,000*
*Ex-showroom price
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Livo
Honda Livo
Drum
₹81,651*
*Ex-showroom price
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ADMS Maevel Visual Comparison

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Specification
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
70-100 km-
Continious Power
1000-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote StartKick and Self Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
1.25 kWh-
Tail Light
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,01,03996,039
Ex-Showroom Price
97,00083,080
RTO
06,646
Insurance
4,0396,313
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1712,064

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