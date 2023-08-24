In 2024 ADMS Maevel or Hero Glamour choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 ADMS Maevel or Hero Glamour choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS Maevel Price starts at Rs. 97,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 82,348 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Glamour engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. Maevel has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge. The Glamour mileage is around 64.1 kmpl. Maevel vs Glamour Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Maevel Glamour Brand ADMS Hero Price ₹ 97,000 ₹ 82,348 Range 70-100 km/charge - Mileage - 64.1 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 124.7 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 3-4 Hrs. -