In 2026 ADMS Maevel or Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. ADMS Maevel Price starts at Rs. 97,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.42 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Maevel up to 70-100 km/charge and the Evolve R [2021-2024] has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve R [2021-2024] in 1 colour.
Maevel vs Evolve R [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maevel
|Evolve r [2021-2024]
|Brand
|ADMS
|Earth Energy EV
|Price
|₹ 97,000
|₹ 1.42 Lakhs
|Range
|70-100 km/charge
|100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.25 kWh
|115 Ah
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|-