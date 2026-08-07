hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesMaevel vs Pulsar 150

ADMS Maevel vs Bajaj Pulsar 150

In 2026 ADMS Maevel or Bajaj Pulsar 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS Maevel Price starts at Rs. 97,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Pulsar 150 engine makes power & torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. Maevel has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl.
Maevel vs Pulsar 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Maevel Pulsar 150
BrandADMSBajaj
Price₹ 97,000₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Range70-100 km/charge-
Mileage-47.5 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.25 kWh-
Engine Capacity-149.5 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3-4 Hrs.-

Filters
Maevel
ADMS Maevel
STD
₹97,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Single Disc BS6
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

ADMS Maevel Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Right View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
70-100 km705 km
Continious Power
1000-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote StartKick and Self Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Capacity
1.25 kWh12V - 4Ah VRLA
Tail Light
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,01,0391,21,098
Ex-Showroom Price
97,0001,05,144
RTO
08,942
Insurance
4,0397,012
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1712,602

Pulsar 150 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 150 vs Pulsar 125
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 150 vs Apache RTR 160
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 150 vs Apache RTR 160 4V
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 150 vs Raider

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-Door Coupe uses a dual-motor electric powertrain with 544 bhp and an 800-volt battery system.
Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-Door Coupe unveiled with 544 bhp and over 800 km range
7 Aug 2026
India’s auto retail market posted a record July in 2026 as alternative fuels closed in on petrol in passenger vehicles.
Alternative-fuel cars close in on petrol amid E20 concerns
7 Aug 2026
2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 is powered by a 1459.5 cc petrol engine that puts out 13.8 bhp and 13.25 Nm
2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 launched: Top highlights
19 Jun 2024
The Bajaj Pulsar N160 SS gets a new 165cc engine, Intelligent Throttle, ride modes and a 5-inch TFT console with Google Maps mirroring.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 S and N160 SS launched starting at 1.33 lakh
7 Aug 2026
The updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 now gets an LED headlamp and LED indicators to improve visibility
Bajaj Pulsar 150 Updated for 2025 With LED Lighting, Prices Start at 1.08 Lakh
24 Dec 2025
2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 could launch soon in the Indian market. (Photo courtesy: Youtube/AutoTechInfo)
2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 starts arriving at dealerships. Check new features
9 Apr 2024
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The new Bajaj Chetak electric scooters will be available in three variants. The EV promises a range of up to 153 kms on a single charge, gets a larger battery pack and packs in more features.
Bajaj Chetak 35 Series electric scooter launched: Highlights
20 Dec 2024
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
The company is betting big on the new 160R since it's a completely new bike.
Hero Xtreme 160R BS 6: First Ride Review
29 Jul 2020
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94,707 (ex-showroom), the Bajaj Pulsar N125 motorcycle will rival the likes of TVS Raider 125 and the Hero Xtreme 125 R.
Bajaj Pulsar N125 motorcycle launched: Price, features, engine, specs explained
21 Oct 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers