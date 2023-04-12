In 2024 ADMS Maevel or Bajaj CT 125X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS Maevel Price starts at Rs. 97,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, CT 125X engine makes power & torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Maevel has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl.
Maevel vs CT 125X Comparison