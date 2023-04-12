HT Auto
In 2024 ADMS Maevel or Bajaj CT 125X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS Maevel Price starts at Rs. 97,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, CT 125X engine makes power & torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Maevel has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl.
Maevel vs CT 125X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Maevel Ct 125x
BrandADMSBajaj
Price₹ 97,000₹ 74,016
Range70-100 km/charge-
Mileage-59.6 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124.4 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3-4 Hrs.-

Filters
Maevel
ADMS Maevel
STD
₹97,000*
*Ex-showroom price
CT 125X
Bajaj CT 125X
Drum
₹74,016*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Continious Power
1000-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote StartKick and Self Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Digital-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Capacity
1.25 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHelogen
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,01,03986,853
Ex-Showroom Price
97,00074,016
RTO
06,451
Insurance
4,0396,386
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1711,866

