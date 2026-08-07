In 2026 ADMS Maevel or Aprilia SR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS Maevel Price starts at Rs. 97,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SR 160 engine makes power & torque 11.27 PS PS & 13.44 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. Maevel has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl.
Maevel vs SR 160 Comparison