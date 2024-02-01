Saved Articles

ADMS Legend vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3

In 2024 ADMS Legend or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

Legend vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Legend Yzf r15 v3
BrandADMSYamaha
Price₹ 97,000₹ 1.41 Lakhs
Range60-100 km/charge-
Mileage-43 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-8 Hrs.-
Legend
ADMS Legend
STD
₹97,000*
*Ex-showroom price
YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continious Power
1000-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,01,0391,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
97,0001,56,700
RTO
013,066
Insurance
4,03910,494
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1713,919

