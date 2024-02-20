Saved Articles

ADMS Legend vs Yamaha FZ-FI V3

In 2024 ADMS Legend or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Legend vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Legend Fz-fi v3
BrandADMSYamaha
Price₹ 97,000₹ 1.17 Lakhs
Range60-100 km/charge-
Mileage-49.30 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-8 Hrs.-
Legend
ADMS Legend
STD
₹97,000*
*Ex-showroom price
FZ-FI V3
Yamaha FZ-FI V3
Metallic black
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continious Power
1000-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,01,0391,32,815
Ex-Showroom Price
97,0001,16,500
RTO
09,296
Insurance
4,0397,019
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1712,854

