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ADMS Legend vs Vespa Elegante 150

In 2026 ADMS Legend or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS Legend Price starts at Rs. 97,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. Legend has a range of up to 60-100 km/charge. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Legend vs Elegante 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Legend Elegante 150
BrandADMSVespa
Price₹ 97,000₹ 1.36 Lakhs
Range60-100 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-8 Hrs.-

Filters
Legend
ADMS Legend
STD
₹97,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Elegante 150
Vespa Elegante 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Range
60-100 km
Continious Power
1000-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Features
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Capacity
1.25 kWh12 V, 5 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,01,0391,56,384
Ex-Showroom Price
97,0001,37,972
RTO
011,037
Insurance
4,0397,375
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1713,361

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