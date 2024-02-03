In 2024 ADMS Legend or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
ADMS Legend Price starts at Rs. 97,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively.
TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V in 3 colours.
Legend has a range of up to 60-100 km/charge.
The Apache RTR 200 4V mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Legend vs Apache RTR 200 4V Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Legend
|Apache rtr 200 4v
|Brand
|ADMS
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 97,000
|₹ 1.26 Lakhs
|Range
|60-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|37 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|197.75 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hrs.
|-