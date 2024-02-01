HT Auto

ADMS Legend vs Trinity Motors Dost

In 2024 ADMS Legend or Trinity Motors Dost choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. ADMS Legend Price starts at Rs. 97,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Dost Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Legend up to 60-100 km/charge and the Dost has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Legend vs Dost Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Legend Dost
BrandADMSTrinity Motors
Price₹ 97,000₹ 1.03 Lakhs
Range60-100 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-8 Hrs.3-5 Hrs.

Legend
ADMS Legend
STD
₹97,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Dost
Trinity Motors Dost
Gold
₹1.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Continious Power
1000-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W1.5 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hrs.3-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
1.25 kWh48 V/30 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,01,0391,07,077
Ex-Showroom Price
97,0001,02,777
RTO
00
Insurance
4,0394,300
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1712,301

