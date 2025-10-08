In 2026 ADMS Legend or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS Legend Price starts at Rs. 97,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Gixxer SF engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours. Legend has a range of up to 60-100 km/charge. The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Legend vs Gixxer SF Comparison