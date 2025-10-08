In 2026 ADMS Legend or Suzuki Gixxer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS Legend Price starts at Rs. 97,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Gixxer engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. Legend has a range of up to 60-100 km/charge. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Legend vs Gixxer Comparison