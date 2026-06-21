Legend vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Legend Burgman street [2028-2026] Brand ADMS Suzuki Price ₹ 97,000 ₹ 88,376 Range 60-100 km/charge - Mileage - 48 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 124 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 4-8 Hrs. -

In 2026 ADMS Legend or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS Legend Price starts at Rs. 97,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Legend has a range of up to 60-100 km/charge. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.