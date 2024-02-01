Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesLegend vs Avenis

ADMS Legend vs Suzuki Avenis

In 2024 ADMS Legend or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

Legend vs Avenis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Legend Avenis
BrandADMSSuzuki
Price₹ 97,000₹ 86,700
Range60-100 km/charge-
Mileage-55.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-8 Hrs.-
...Read More

Filters
Legend
ADMS Legend
STD
₹97,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Sporty Ride Connect Edition
₹86,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continious Power
1000-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,01,0391,02,325
Ex-Showroom Price
97,00086,700
RTO
08,966
Insurance
4,0396,659
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1712,199

Trending bikes

  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Rapidly surging demand for utility vehicles, especially SUVs has helped Toyota to post impressive growth and sales numbers in January 2024.
    SUV rush helps Toyota post highest-ever monthly sales in January at 24,609 unit
    1 Feb 2024
    Image used for representational purposes only.
    Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles announces service camps for owners in this city
    31 Jan 2024
    A look at the new range of Jawa 42.
    Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles announces Mega Service Camp for Jaipur & Lucknow
    20 Feb 2024
    Both motorcycles have a retro design language but the Honda does use some modern bits.
    Jawa 350 vs Honda CB350: Which retro motorcycle should you buy?
    16 Feb 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
    11 Jul 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
    5 Jul 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV will be launched in first week of June. The carmaker has already garnered more than 30,000 bookings since unveiling in January.
    Jimny SUV to launch in June: Can it be another blockbuster from Maruti Suzuki?
    23 May 2023
    View all
     