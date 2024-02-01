HT Auto

ADMS Legend vs Stella Automobili Buzz

In 2024 ADMS Legend or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. ADMS Legend Price starts at Rs. 97,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Legend up to 60-100 km/charge and the Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge.
Legend vs Buzz Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Legend Buzz
BrandADMSStella Automobili
Price₹ 97,000₹ 95,000
Range60-100 km/charge90 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-8 Hrs.5-6 Hrs.

Filters
Legend
ADMS Legend
STD
₹97,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Buzz
Stella Automobili Buzz
STD
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Continious Power
1000-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W2 kW
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hrs.5-6 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Capacity
1.25 kWh2.16 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,01,03999,161
Ex-Showroom Price
97,00095,000
RTO
00
Insurance
4,0394,161
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1712,131

