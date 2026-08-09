Legend vs Elite Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Legend Elite Brand ADMS Prevail Electric Price ₹ 97,000 ₹ 1.3 Lakhs Range 60-100 km/charge 220 km/charge Battery Capacity - - Charging Time 4-8 Hrs. 8 Hrs.

In 2026 ADMS Legend or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. ADMS Legend Price starts at Rs. 97,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Legend up to 60-100 km/charge and the Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge.